Man killed in motorcycle wreck

A Southeast Missouri man died early Sunday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnny O. Riley of Lilbourn was traveling north on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the Missouri Highway 158 off-ramp to U.S. 67 around 3:30 a.m. when the accident happened.

Riley failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the left side of the road, authorities said in the report. Riley was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Poplar Bluff, where he later died.

