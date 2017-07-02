Slideshow: July 2-8 mug shots - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Slideshow: July 2-8 mug shots

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The following are mug shots of individuals arrested on a variety of charges during the week of July 2-8 by local authorities in Craighead County. (Mobile users click here) 

This photo gallery is updated daily.

All are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often reduced or dropped.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local SlideshowsMore>>

  • Slideshow: July 2-8 mug shots

    Slideshow: July 2-8 mug shots

    Sunday, July 2 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-07-02 19:52:24 GMT
    Sunday, July 2 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-07-02 20:18:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • Slideshow: June 25-July 1 mug shots

    Slideshow: June 25-July 1 mug shots

    Sunday, June 25 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-25 19:14:29 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-06-25 19:44:02 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • SLIDESHOW: June 11-17 mug shots

    SLIDESHOW: June 11-17 mug shots

    Sunday, June 11 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-06-11 16:28:38 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:04:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly