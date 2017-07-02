Traffic near church moving along, officials say

Bob Snell with Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro talks about contingency plans made by the church in light of a recent accident at the Harrisburg Road overpass. (Source: KAIT)

The damage of a pillar on the Harrisburg Road overpass last week did not cause any problems for people heading to churches in the area Sunday, with representatives of one church saying that preparation made the trip go smoothly.

The wreck last week killed one man and caused the road to be impassable for some time. However, two lanes of the overpass opened late last week and traffic was moving Sunday morning.

Bob Snell, a representative with Central Baptist Church, said the church developed a contingency plan last week in the aftermath of the wreck. The plan was not used after the road was opened partially by state highway officials.

But, church officials plan to use the plan if the overpass closes in the future.

"We have different routes that we'll send out to members and the folks that attend here regularly, so they'll know different ways to get to the church, to avoid anything if we do have to end up closing part of that bridge to finish the work that they have to do," Snell said.

The church hired police officers to direct traffic in the area, while the church also worked to get the word out beforehand, Snell said.

"We did send out a notice to most of our members, we sent out a text alert as well, sent another one out this morning, kind of telling people to leave a little bit early to make sure they get here on time, and to try to take an alternate route if they can," Snell said.

