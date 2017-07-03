Person sought in Jonesboro armed robbery

Jonesboro police are searching for a person involved in an armed robbery early Monday morning.

According to our crew at the scene, police were still inside the Kum and Go on Highland Drive at around 2:45 a.m.

JPD Sgt. John Porbeck was there and confirmed it was an armed robbery.

The detective said they don't know how much was taken and they still didn't have a description of the suspect, but told Region 8 News they would release more information shortly.

