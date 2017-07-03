Suspect wanted in Jonesboro armed robbery

Scene of the robbery early Monday morning (Source: KAIT)

Jonesboro police are searching for a person involved in an armed robbery early Monday morning.

Officers responded to Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland Drive, to a report of an aggravated robbery.

According to a JPD news release, officers were told that around 1:45 a.m. a black male armed with a small-caliber handgun demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.

He took an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes, and a wallet from a customer.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a red bandana. He left the store walking to the east.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPD Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

