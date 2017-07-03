Latest on GMR8: JPD investigating armed robbery

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Police say an armed robbery happened earlier this morning at the Kum & Go on Highland Drive.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

Watch GMR8 for a look at the scene and the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android