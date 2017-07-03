Damage reported as storms roll through - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Damage reported as storms roll through

Storm damage at Oak Ave. and Rains St. (Source: Jonesboro E911 via Twitter) Storm damage at Oak Ave. and Rains St. (Source: Jonesboro E911 via Twitter)
Inside shot of damage at Oak and Rains. (Source: Zane Yancey via Twitter) Inside shot of damage at Oak and Rains. (Source: Zane Yancey via Twitter)
(Source: Jonesboro E911 via Twitter) (Source: Jonesboro E911 via Twitter)
(Source: Jonesboro E911 via Twitter) (Source: Jonesboro E911 via Twitter)
(Source: Jonesboro E911 via Twitter) (Source: Jonesboro E911 via Twitter)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Showers and thunderstorms are moving through Region 8 as damages are reported.

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reports the following damages as of Monday morning:

  • Oak and Rains-roof damage, trees down in roadway (pictured)
  • Highway 91 near Westside Schools-trees blocking the road
  • Southwest Drive and Culberhouse-tree down, power outages

Jonesboro police were dispatched to apartments on Oak and Rains for severe damage. One Twitter user showed what happened.

Power outages are being reported throughout the area as well.

Here are links to outages maps:

