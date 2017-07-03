Man died after van overturns - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man died after van overturns

NEW MADRID, MO (KAIT) -

One man was killed in a crash in Missouri.

Floyd S. Hill, 62, of Goodman, MS died following a crash on June 30, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash report stated Hill was driving a 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager north on Interstate 55 near Kewanee around 4:30 p.m. when it went off the road.

Hill was thrown from the van as it overturned, according to MSHP.

He was taken to a Sikeston hospital where a doctor later pronounced him dead.

Hill was not wearing a seat belt, the crash report indicated.

