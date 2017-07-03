Natural gas leak closes street for a few hours

W. Second St. closed for natural gas leak. (Source: Marked Tree Fire Dept. via Facebook)

A street was closed due to a reported natural gas leak in Marked Tree Monday.

According to the Marked Tree Fire Department, W. Second Street near Crop Production Services was closed to traffic for about three hours because of the leak.

Drivers in the area were asked to take an alternate route.

Crews are still working to fix the issue, but have reopened the West Second Street.

MTPD asks you to please be mindful of the Center Point crews that are working to fix the leak if you choose to take that route!

