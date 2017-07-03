Natural gas leak reported by fire dept., street closed

W. Second St. closed for natural gas leak. (Source: Marked Tree Fire Dept. via Facebook)

A street is closed for a reported natural gas leak in Marked Tree.

According to the Marked Tree Fire Department, W. Second Street near Crop Production Services is closed to traffic until further notice for the leak.

Drivers in the area are asked to take an alternate route.

Crews are bringing in equipment to fix the issue which may be resolved in the next hour, according to Marked Tree police.

