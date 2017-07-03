Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday his intent to grant 13 pardons, including to several Region 8 residents.

Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people from Northeast Arkansas:

Pinkey Brooks of Jonesboro : Delivery of marijuana (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

: Delivery of marijuana (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application. Mike Garner of Jonesboro : Breaking or entering (D Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Greene County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

: Breaking or entering (D Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Greene County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application. Scott A. McConnell of Mountain Home: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (C Felony), 1 count; and delivery of a controlled substance-marijuana, 6 counts, (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1995 – Baxter County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

According to a news release from his office, the applicants have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements, and paid all fines related to their sentences.

There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Hutchinson denied an additional 45 clemency requests and took no action on three others.

