Veterans center in need of donations to provide services to homeless vets

After seeing a great need, a Region 8 veteran is hoping to give back and serve those who served.

The Glenn Wilcoxson Veterans Center recently received its nonprofit status and finalized its phases of work.

Josh Wilcoxson is the head of this veteran’s organization and named it after his grandfather, a prisoner of war in World War II.

“He’s the whole reason I went into the Marines,” Wilcoxson said.

After Wilcoxson’s experience in the U.S. Marine Corps, he went into law enforcement in Jonesboro. He said during his four years as a police officer he realized there was a great need in the area.

“I can’t tell you how many times I had someone come up, flag me down, and say 'hey I’m homeless do you have anywhere for me to go,'” Wilcoxson said.

The initial goal of the center is to help give homeless vets shelter.

After that, Wilcoxson plans to set up treatment for those dealing with PTSD or drug and alcohol abuse.

Once they are established, Wilcoxson said they have a goal of building an apartment style living area for veterans.

Those who graduate from the program can live there while they work and get back on their feet.

He even dreams of opening an assisted living retirement community for veterans.

Wilcoxson said while it sounds like a lot to accomplish, he knows the services he wants to offer are needed.

“I was working here at the Beck Pride Center, and I had five homeless veterans come in and I couldn't do anything for them, and I was like okay we need to do something fast,” Wilcoxson said. “So we are just trying to raise as many funds as we can as fast as we can.”

Wilcoxson is already working with other veteran’s groups including the Beck Pride Center to reach his vision.

“We want to work with everybody because we can’t do this alone,” Wilcoxson said.

Wilcoxson hopes to find a temporary location soon where they can take veterans in and start making a difference.

The Glenn Wilcoxson Veterans Center plans to serve those in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri.

“Our mission is to serve those who serve,” Wilcoxson said.

To help the organization you can find them on Facebook, donate to their GoFundMe account, or give a donation at any First Community Bank location.

