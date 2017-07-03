Man injured in early morning hit-and-run

Police say a man was hospitalized early Monday morning after a car swerved onto the sidewalk and hit him as he walked his dog.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on East Nettleton Avenue, according to the initial police report.

Officer Cheyenne Jordan reported finding the 20-year-old victim lying on the sidewalk south of the street.

The man told Jordan he was walking his dog eastbound on Nettleton when a silver Ford passenger car swerved onto the sidewalk and hit him.

The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with injuries to his left leg and right hip, according to the incident report.

The victim told Region 8 News that he suffered a fractured leg and sustained a concussion.

According to the report, the suspect drove away and did not stop to check on the man.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android