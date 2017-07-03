Man arrested for huffing while driving

Police arrested a Jonesboro man Sunday evening after they found him passed out behind the wheel in the middle of a busy intersection.

At approximately 6:47 p.m. officers responded to a call of a man stopped the lane of traffic at the intersection of East Johnson and North Main Street.

An off-duty West Helena police officer called police after finding 37-year-old James Edward Williams slumped over in his still-running vehicle.

He told officers he struck the vehicle’s window several times before Williams woke up. He said Williams “appeared very disoriented and did not know where he was.”

Officer Nathan Ivy then spoke with Williams who “still seemed a bit disoriented,” according to the incident report.

“The longer I spoke with him, the more he became coherent,” Ivy stated. He then asked Williams to get out of the car.

“As [Williams] stepped out of the vehicle I observed an air duster can sitting in the front seat,” Ivy reported.

After asking and receiving consent to search Williams’ car, Ivy stated he found four empty air duster cans in the front seat. He found another can on the floorboard of the back seat.

“As I picked up the can I noticed that it was only about halfway empty, cold to the touch, and had condensation on the outside,” Ivy said. “It appeared that [Williams] was inhaling air duster while driving.”

Ivy then told Williams what he had found and asked him to be honest with him.

Williams reportedly told Ivy he was dealing with a personal issue and “admitted to huffing air duster while driving the vehicle.”

He also told Ivy that he had been arrested for the same offense in 2014.

Ivy arrested Williams and took him to St. Bernards Medical Center where he “willingly gave a urine sample” which was then logged into evidence.

He then took Williams to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of driving while intoxicated-drugs and given a $1,900 surety bond.

Williams was released from the detention center at 3:10 a.m. Monday.

