Brief tornado, big impact: hear from survivor tonight

Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)
NWS: Brief EF-1 tornado touched down in Jonesboro
Woman cited after police find her, teens passed out
Suspect wanted in Jonesboro armed robbery
It took less than a minute for it to touch down, but an EF-1 tornado hit Jonesboro this morning. Hear from one man who had debris come through his apartment on Region 8 News.
After a day of downpours and a tornado, Independence Day could be a little soggy and thunderous. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.
The Jonesboro Police Department has added new officers to their ranks. See what it means for JPD and how it will better serve the city on Region 8 News.
