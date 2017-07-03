Brief tornado, big impact: hear from survivor tonight

Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

NWS: Brief EF-1 tornado touched down in Jonesboro

Woman cited after police find her, teens passed out

Suspect wanted in Jonesboro armed robbery

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Tornado in Jonesboro

It took less than a minute for it to touch down, but an EF-1 tornado hit Jonesboro this morning. Hear from one man who had debris come through his apartment on Region 8 News.

Storms possible in holiday forecast

After a day of downpours and a tornado, Independence Day could be a little soggy and thunderous. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

New officers on the force

The Jonesboro Police Department has added new officers to their ranks. See what it means for JPD and how it will better serve the city on Region 8 News.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Bachelorette, 7 p.m.

Battle of the Network Stars, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior, 7 p.m.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, 9 p.m.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.