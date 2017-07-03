Woman cited after police find her, teens passed out

Police cited a Jonesboro woman after they reported finding her and several teens passed out drunk.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Officer Nathan Ivy responded to a report of minors being supplied alcohol by adults at a home in the 1300-block of Pratt Circle.

When he arrived, Ivy noted it appeared there had been a “large party” at the residence. He reported finding tables in the backyard with about 15 chairs gathered around.

He also found multiple beer cans and alcohol bottles scattered around the yard.

While at the scene, the father of a 17-year-old female came to the house and said that the party occurred at that location, but they had moved another girl who was passed out to a location in the 1500-block of Pratt Circle.

Ivy went to the second home where he reported finding a teen passed out on the couch with vomit on it and her body. He and other officers who arrived at the scene then found another teen passed out in a bedroom.

They also found the resident, 43-year-old Christina Elenor Parks, passed out in another bedroom. Ivy stated he had to yell multiple times and shine his flashlight in Parks’s eyes to get her to wake up.

Once awake, Parks told police she had seen the teens at her daughter’s wedding reception earlier when she dropped off some food but did not know that they had come to her home and passed out.

When officers questioned the teens, they said Parks had told them there was liquor in the coolers and pointed to them. One of the teens said that the alcohol in the cooler was “all hard liquor” with no mixers.

Ivy stated because Parks had told the teens where the alcohol was located and let them drink it in her presence, he cited her with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and gave her a court date of July 10.

The three juveniles were also cited with minor in possession of alcohol. All three were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for evaluations and administered portable breath tests.

According to the incident report, one of the teens blew a .13, another blew a .12, and the third blew a .10. The legal limit is .08.

All three were released into their parents’ custody.

