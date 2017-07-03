Man arrested, accused of raping 6-year-old girl

Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.

Last Thursday, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling issued a bench warrant for the arrest of 23-year-old Vernon Vontrell Fletcher.

During an interview with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children investigator, the victim said Fletcher “made her perform oral sex on him.”

The six-year-old girl said Fletcher would also “place her hand on his penis and make her move it up and down.”

In a police report obtained by Region 8 News, the victim said she was scared of Fletcher because he had threatened to “rape and kill” her mother and her other family members.

“Victim #1 stated she doesn’t want him to kill her family,” the incident report stated.

On Friday, Jonesboro police arrested Fletcher and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was left on suspicion of rape-oral or anal intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age.

Due to the holiday, a probable cause hearing will not be held until Wednesday, July 5.

