Air Force musicians to play The Ritz

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Residents living at the Prestige Apartment Complex in Jonesboro woke up to a shock Monday morning.
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.
A monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy will pick up over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states because manufacturing remains strong.
According to Mayor Charles Snapp, the city of Walnut Ridge is lacking housing.
The city of Walnut Ridge is working to organize a new way of picking up trash.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
