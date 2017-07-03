Teen dad charged in infant daughter's death

Police have charged a 17-year-old as an adult following the death of his two-month-old daughter.

Early on the morning of June 24, Searcy police responded to the 600-block of North Sowell regarding an infant having trouble breathing.

They took the baby to a local hospital. Two-month-old Astrid Randof was then taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where her health continued to deteriorate before she died four days later.

The next day, police arrested her father, 17-year-old Dawson Randof of Searcy, and charged him as an adult with suspicion of second-degree murder.

He is currently free on $25,000 bond, according to a news release from Officer Terri Lee, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department.

She said the case remains under investigation.

