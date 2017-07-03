Plans unveiled for Lake City Veteran’s Memorial

Brenda Hutcheson stands beside one of the many projects she has worked on recently. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The Lake City Veteran's Memorial will be located right beside the Lake City Museum. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Plans for Lake City Veteran's Memorial. Names to be etched on the memorial are being gathered by Brenda Hutcheson. (Source: Brenda Hutcheson)

Lake City Councilwoman Brenda Hutcheson appears on Mid-Day to promote campaign to raise funds for Lake City Veteran's Memorial. (Source: KAIT-TV)

As families bask in the glow of fireworks, Lake City’s mayor and a city councilwoman are hoping to get the last bit of funding to make a veteran’s memorial possible.

“I’m very proud of all veterans that serve and I just think they need all the recognition, “ Brenda Hutcheson, a Lake City council member said. “They deserve it and this is our way to honor them.”

Hutcheson is spearheading an effort to garner enough funding to build the monument, which will be located next to the Lake City Museum.

“Yes, it’s already designed. Our Mayor John Milligan designed it,” Hutcheson said. “It’s circular in design and it has three granite stones inscribed. There will be concrete benches that surround it with all different branches of the military inscribed on the side. If we secure enough donations, there will be a statue of a soldier and perhaps an eagle.”

Support for the memorial has been growing.

“We have secured all the funds except for $15,000,” Hutcheson said. She stressed that the memorial is not just for Lake City veterans.

“The most important part is to honor veterans,” Hutcheson said. “We do not want to leave anyone out and it’s for all the surrounding areas like Dixie or Needham or Bowman that perhaps would not have a memorial. We want to include them as well.”

Donations can be made to Brenda Hutcheson, 801 Buffalo, Lake City, AR 72437 or Lake City City Hall, P.O. Box 660, Lake City, AR 72437 or you can contact the City Hall at 870-237-4431.

