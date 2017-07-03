City sees growth, needs more housing

According to Mayor Charles Snapp, the city of Walnut Ridge is lacking housing.

The city has been going through a growth period, but that may slow down if housing is not found.

Snapp estimated that there are still more than 400 jobs that need to be filled in the city.

He says these jobs are not being filled because there are not enough housing options.

“We have to have workers to fill those jobs, to keep the growth going,” said Snapp. “One industry has already put on hold a 250,000 square foot expansion.”

Snapp says the halt to the project came because they’re not able to fill current positions.

“Everything from the restaurants, to Walmart, to some of the pest controls, the city's shorthanded, we don't have enough people,” he said. “To get those people and receive the full benefit, we need housing for the people."

Snapp said the city has been working with builders and investors to alleviate the issue.

He said this week a proposed new subdivision will also be presented the city’s planning commission.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android