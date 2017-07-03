City to implement new carts for trash pick-up

The city of Walnut Ridge is working to organize a new way of picking up trash.

The city now plans to use roller trash carts and a one-armed truck.

Mayor Charles Snapp says this method will be more efficient and will help trash pick-up during winter weather and storms.

“We’ll have less workman’s comp issues,” said Snapp. “We’ll be able to divert the labor that we’re saving into other areas of the city.”

He said the new carts will be distributed on Wednesday.

Each cart will also come with instructions on some of the usage rules.

The carts will also limit how much trash the city collects.

“We're going to start picking up only these carts, nothing else will be picked up if it's not in the cart, with the lid down,” said Snapp. “If it's sitting out beside it, if it's another trash can, it won't get picked up."

On Monday, city employees participated in driver training to learn how to use the one-armed truck.

On July 10th, the city will begin picking up only these roller carts.

The city is also considering adding new regulations and possibly an ordinance that relates to the new roller carts.

