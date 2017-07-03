Residents lucky to be alive after homes damaged by tornado

Volunteers work to secure the roof at an apartment complex in Jonesboro Monday. An EF-1 tornado briefly touched down Monday in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)

A piece of metal is stuck in the wall of an apartment complex in Jonesboro. An EF-1 tornado briefly touched down Monday. (Source: KAIT)

Residents living at the Prestige Apartment Complex in Jonesboro woke up to a shock Monday morning.

Debris flew through windows, shattering glass, and for one man, a piece of metal broke through his wall.

“It was scary,” Zane Yancey said. “I was lying in bed, dreaming about Katy Perry and then Mother Nature came knocking on the wall.” “If that would have hit someone, it would have killed them.”

Volunteers, the owners of the complex and residents spent the morning into the afternoon hours picking up debris.

Some residents told Region 8 News they were displaced from their homes because of the damage and roof leaks left behind.

Shayn Goodling also lives at the apartment complex where his living room window was shattered, while watching the glass fly everywhere.

He saw shingles being ripped off the top of the building across from his building, and it was only by seconds that he made it out of the path.

“I saw it coming my way, I knew to duck because I didn’t want to be in front of the glass window,” Goodling said. “It came smashing through my window. It knocked down several of my plants and it just completely shattered my window and glass was flying everywhere. I just caught a black shingle that I lifted up from the edge of the roof across from us.”

Some residents told a Region 8 News reporter that debris got in their eyes and scattered throughout their homes.

Region 8 News spoke to the owners Monday morning who was at the apartments helping to clean up.

They said luckily, no one was injured in the tornado.

Workers spent the day covering roofs with tarps, clearing the streets of downed trees and debris.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

