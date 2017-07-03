GR8Job: Church thanks deputies for service - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8Job: Church thanks deputies for service

JONESBORO, AR

The members of a Jonesboro church recently gave their support to Craighead County deputies, simply by saying thank you. 

According to a post on the Craighead County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the gesture was appreciated. 

"We don't do this job for accolades, medals, pats on the back, or any awards. These men and women sacrifice to make sure the rest of the law abiding society doesn't have to," the post noted. "Trays of cookies and brownies from one of the local churches with even sweeter Thank You cards makes the job a little easier, though. Thank you, Temple Baptist Church @templejonesboro. Your kindness and generosity was well received."

