JPD adds new officers

The Jonesboro Police Department on Monday added nine new officers, with the officers bringing new experiences to the job.

Officials said the department now has a full staff of officers, but must go through field and academy training in Pocahontas before hitting the streets. The training takes at least six months to complete, with one of the new recruits saying he is ready for the task.

"I did the Coast Guard for ten years and then I just decided I wanted a career change and now that I'm getting into this field I plan on making a career out of it," Corey McCarrell said.

Of the recruits, six are men and three are women. Several of the officers have worked as first responders while others also served in the military.

