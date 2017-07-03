Stone County authorities investigate abuse allegations

Officials in Stone County are awaiting reports of abuse at a church camp, where a counselor reportedly used a switch on juveniles to discipline them.

According to a media release from the Stone County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to Dump Mountain Road in Stone County on June 30 about allegations involving a youth camp at the Bethel Church Camp.

The release says a youth counselor from the Trumann area was being investigated.

"A youth counselor from the Trumann, Arkansas area was in charge of several juveniles between the ages of 11 and 17, when he took it upon himself to discipline the juveniles with a switch," Sheriff Lance Bonds said in the statement. "According to the parents of the juveniles and the juveniles themselves, after being struck with the switch, marks and bruising were left on the juvenile's bodies."

Bonds said in the statement that Trumann police have been asked to assist in the interview process.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson declined to comment about the case, saying he had not had an opportunity to speak with investigators on the issue.

According to Bonds' statement, authorities have been able to identify the suspect, who left the camp before deputies were contacted.

The case is being actively pursued and Bonds said he expects closure on the case by the end of the week.

Once completed, the case file will be turned over to the 16th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's office for their review, Bonds said.

