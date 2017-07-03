City of Beedeville seeks storm shelter

The City of Beedeville is on a mission to provide a safer place for their residents during severe weather.

Mayor Wyant Beede of Beedeville said they're in need of a storm shelter so everyone can have a place to go.

Beede said they're currently using the city's fire station to protect residents during severe weather.

However, it's not large enough to hold everyone.

"We have an alarm for the tornadoes; but as far as a place to go there’s no real place for them to go," he said. "The fire department is supposed to be built for storms and such as that, but it’s not...It wouldn’t stand up to a storm.”

Beede said they have plans to add a new storm shelter on McFadden Street next to the city hall.

"We want to make sure that they're safe and no one comes into harm and as many storms that we're starting to have nowadays, the possibility of one coming through is very great. And Beedeville is prone to tornadoes anyway," Beede said.

Beede said they're seeking a $200,000 block grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to complete the project.

He said they're currently working on bids as well.

However, the mayor said if they don't get the grant, they'll try to find alternate ways to get a shelter.

