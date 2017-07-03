Community hopes to bring back ball field

The City of Beedeville is working on a project to bring back their baseball field.

Mayor Wyant Beede said it has been nearly 70 years since they had a baseball team.

He said over the years, they have made a lot of changes to the area, where a playground currently sits.

"The field ended up growing and they used it for staging equipment and piping and different things like that for other projects," he said. "So, a few years back, we got a grant to put in a park. Later on, we got a grant to put in a walking trail which we put in the same area. Now, we’re wanting to put a baseball field in the back area where it was originally years ago.”

Beede said the new baseball field will sit in the middle of the walking trail.

Ann Reynolds, a local resident said, she's excited to join in on the project.

Reynolds said the ball field will be very beneficial to the youth.

“There used to be a lot more kids than what there are now,” she said. “And I think if we added the ballpark here, it would give the kids who are here now something else to do rather than the typical sit at home; or the alternative that some kids may do."

The city is currently seeking a $35,000 to $45,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

Beede said they hope to have their ball field up and running next summer.

“It will also pull the community together," he said. "Nothing draws a crowd and has them pulled together like baseball. That’s the American sport.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android