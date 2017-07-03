U.S. 63 in West Plains shut down, officials say

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire Monday night on U.S. 63 in West Plains. (Source: West Plains Fire Department Facebook page)

According to a post on the West Plains Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters are at the scene of a fire following a vehicle collision on U.S. 63, just north of the CC Highway intersection.

The road is shut down at this time, officials said, noting the Missouri Department of Transportation will be in the area to help determine another route for motorists.

