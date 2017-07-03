Courthouse receives grant funding

A $25,000 grant will help beautify the Greene County Courthouse, officials said Monday.

The Chamber of Commerce received the grant, which will be used to repair windows at the courthouse.

Gina Jarrett of Downtown Paragould also said they received a $15,000 grant to go to their mini-grant program. The program will allow business owners to apply for funding to fix up their businesses.

