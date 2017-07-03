Grant money to be used for courthouse repairs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Grant money to be used for courthouse repairs

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT) Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Greene County Courthouse is soon to see some improvements. 

According to Gina Jarrett with Downtown Paragould, the chamber of commerce received a $25,000 grant from Little Rock. 

The money will be used to help repair the windows in the courthouse. 

