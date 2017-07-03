Grant money to be used for courthouse repairs

The Greene County Courthouse is soon to see some improvements.

According to Gina Jarrett with Downtown Paragould, the chamber of commerce received a $25,000 grant from Little Rock.

The money will be used to help repair the windows in the courthouse.

