At 10: Community cleans up after tornado; highway closes after fiery crash

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: Parts of Highway 63 in West Plains are closed tonight after a trailer caught on fire. We'll show you more.

Plus, Jordan Howington shows us how one neighborhood was happy to see people from all around show up to help clean up after an EF-1 tornado hit this morning.

And, Daisha Dear spoke to one Region 8 community who hopes to get a storm shelter built soon.

We'll show you that, and have highlights from a Region 8 fireworks show at 10.

  • Grant money to be used for courthouse repairs

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:46:17 GMT
    The Greene County Courthouse is soon to see some improvements. 

  • Community hopes to bring back ball field

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:10:28 GMT
    The City of Beedeville is working on a project to bring back their baseball field. 

  • City of Beedeville seeks storm shelter

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:02:53 GMT
    The city of Beedeville is on a mission to provide a safer place for their residents during severe weather. 

