LIVE ON GMR8: A rainy Independence Day - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

LIVE ON GMR8: A rainy Independence Day

(KAIT) -

We are tracking a rainy 4th of July in Region 8 this morning.

Meteorologist Justin Logan has been tracking the rain moving through Arkansas.

Watch Good Morning Region 8 to find out when it’s expected to move into the area.

You can also catch the forecast live online by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • West Memphis PD investigating 2 connected shooting cases

    West Memphis PD investigating 2 connected shooting cases

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 5:39 AM EDT2017-07-04 09:39:12 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    West Memphis police are investigating two shootings that they say are connected. 

    West Memphis police are investigating two shootings that they say are connected. 

  • Grant money to be used for courthouse repairs

    Grant money to be used for courthouse repairs

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:46:17 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:53:36 GMT
    Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT)Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT)

    The Greene County Courthouse is soon to see some improvements. 

    The Greene County Courthouse is soon to see some improvements. 

  • Community hopes to bring back ball field

    Community hopes to bring back ball field

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:10:28 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The City of Beedeville is working on a project to bring back their baseball field. 

    The City of Beedeville is working on a project to bring back their baseball field. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly