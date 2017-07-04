A Better Region 8: Celebrate freedom

There’s been a lot of stories in the past few months on the national and local levels that captured our attention for many different reasons. Healthcare, the tragedy of a fallen officer, the sad story of a truck driver who lost his life while crews work to repair the damage.

Each of these news stories has an emotional impact, and it seems everyone has an opinion. That is a good thing.

As we enjoy Independence Day, let's make sure we celebrate freedom. That includes the freedom to voice our opinions on these subjects, the freedom to agree, and the freedom to disagree.

People on both sides of many of the issues facing Americans these days are attacking people with opposing views.

Vitriolic, racially motivated or stereotype-driven attacks aren't what the Founding Fathers had in mind.

You see, whether someone agrees with us or not has no bearing on one fact: we are all Americans.

When you are in these conversations face-to-face or on social media, voice your opinion. Voice your concern. But don't attack. When opposing views are attacked, then we shut down the lines of communication.

And if that happens, our country really will be in big trouble.

Remember, we are not a country founded on hate, from either side of a situation.

This Independence Day, let freedom ring. Let's have open conversations with each other, and let's do it right. It will make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

