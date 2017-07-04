Study shows breastfeeding benefits mother's heart health

A new study shows breastfeeding can also bring benefits to the mother’s health.

According to the American Heart Association Rapid Access Journal Report, a study of Chinese women showed the longer mothers breastfeed the greater the heart health benefits appear.

The report states when compared to women who never breastfed, mothers who did breastfeed their babies had a 9% lower risk of heart disease.

To see the full report and how it correlates to women in the United States click here.

