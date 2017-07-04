Man seriously hurt after losing control of SUV on wet road

A Missouri man was seriously injured Monday when he lost control of his SUV on a wet road.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Highway W, one mile north of Poplar Bluff.

Eric L. White, 46, of Williamsville, MO, was southbound when he lost control of his 2003 GMC Envoy on the wet roadway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The SUV traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

The report stated White, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially thrown from the vehicle.

An ambulance took him to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

