AR inmate walks away from work release program

For the third time in two weeks, police are searching for an Arkansas prison escapee.

Joshua Bean, 35, walked away from the Texarkana Work Release program Tuesday morning.

Bean was serving time for a residential burglary.

He’s described as being 5-feet-8, weighing 198 pounds. Among the many tattoos covering his body, he has a swastika on his abdomen and a clover with the words “Hard to Love” on his chest.

His last known address was on Easy Terrace in Hot Springs.

Anyone with information on Bean's location should call 911 or their local police immediately.

