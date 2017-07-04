Police: 'Sweaty, muddy' teens detained following attempted store break-in

Police detained three “sweaty and muddy” teens suspected of trying to break into a Jonesboro store.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday several officers responded to a motion alarm at Dollar General, 1616 N. Church.

When they arrived, they found one of the front windows broken. Officer Daniel Gifford reported seeing glass from a broken beer bottle inside the store and on one of the registers. He also saw two baseball-sized rocks on the sidewalk.

The doors to the store were still locked.

He also spotted footprints in the dew indicating that three suspects had run north from the store toward East Alpine Street.

Other officers, including Officer Todd Nelson, followed the tracks while Gifford stayed at the store and spoke with an employee who came to the store.

While searching for the suspects, Nelson spotted a 16-year-old female walking south on North Patrick, just north of Belt Street.

Because it was after midnight, Nelson stopped the girl and asked for her identification.

She told the officer she was walking to her grandmother’s house.

When asked where she had been, the girl said she had been with two males, but didn’t know their names.

The girl then told Nelson the two males had stated that they were going to “rob” Dollar General, but she thought they were joking. She said they then started throwing rocks at the window and she left, the incident report stated.

As Nelson was talking with the suspect, a 17-year-old male approached from the north. Nelson asked the girl if he was one of the people she was with and she answered it was.

Nelson detained both teens and called for assistance.

When Officer Tanner Huff arrived, he observed in his report that both teens “were sweaty and covered in mud.”

Meanwhile, Officer Kiandra McCain was responding to a call on Roseclair regarding three juveniles trying to jump a fence. The caller told her it was two males and a female.

After struggling to get over the fence, the teens finally jumped over it and headed east, the witness told McCain.

McCain went back to Dollar General and was shown a photo of the third suspect, whom she knew. She went to his house and spoke with the teen who said he had and some friends had been at the Johnson Avenue Kum N’ Go when the incident occurred.

The officer told the teen that Kum N’ Go was closed at the time. "He looked surprised," she said.

The teen’s mother and other family members told McCain that the teen had just come home and that he was “sweaty and breathing hard.” They also told her he had a backpack full of muddy clothes in his room.

All three teens were taken into custody and transported to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.

