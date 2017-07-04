Jonesboro EF-1 tornado caught on camera

Video of Monday's EF-1 tornado touching down in Jonesboro (Source: Richard and Kim Blair)

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, Richard and Kim Blair of Jonesboro looked out the window of their home on Dogwood Lane and watched as an EF-1 tornado blew past.

Also watching was the couple’s security camera, which captured the storm’s strength as it roared through:

The video shows the Blairs’ trashcan blow by, then their fence comes down.

“This tornado touched down at least twice before it touched down at my house,” Richard Blair told Region 8 News’ Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan. “Once on Parkview, just west of its intersection with Culberhouse; and then again at the intersection of Culberhouse and Highland.”

Blair said it also touched down on Madison Avenue, just north of its intersection with College.

“It also took some limbs from trees on the front lawn of Jonesboro High School,” Blair said. “The limbs torn from the trees were twisted off, not snapped like a strong wind would do.”

Immediately after it passed over, Blair said that’s when he and his wife saw the funnel cloud moving northeast of their home.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that an EF-1 tornado, with winds peaking at 100-105 miles per hour, touched down in Jonesboro around 6:28 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android