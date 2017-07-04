Inmate who walked away from work site caught in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - Authorities have apprehended an inmate who walked away from his work site in Texarkana on Monday.

Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesman Solomon Graves says inmate Joshua Bean walked away from his assigned work-release job site at M&M Milling in Texarkana. Graves says Bean was captured Tuesday at about 11 a.m. in Texarkana.

Graves says Bean had been serving a 15-year prison sentence out of Garland County for residential burglary and theft of property.

State prison records show that Bean would have been eligible for parole in October 2018.

