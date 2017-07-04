Cemetery added to National Register of Historic Places

The city of Walnut Ridge is now home to a property on the National Register of Historic Places.

Scott Cemetery has officially been added to the register.

The cemetery is located just off Highway 91 and the effort to get the cemetery added to the register took around nine months.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said those involved with the process should be commended for their efforts.

“Anytime you can get your history recognized with the national registry like that it’s a significant boost for the area," said Snapp. "That cemetery, like so many cemeteries in the area meant a lot to the area and still means a lot.”

He said it is an honor that the cemetery is among eleven places in Arkansas on the registry.

Snapp also said he hopes the recognition will help to preserve some of the areas history.

"When you can get that recognition it's good for the town, it's good for the people, but it's also good for the memories," he said.

