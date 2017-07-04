City works to cut expenses

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the city has been working to cut expenses in the last two years.

Snapp said city employees have been working more efficiently.

He said recently because of expense cuts they have been able to work on drainage projects and park upgrades.

Since 2015, the park and the street department have been managed by the Mayor’s office helping with expenses.

“As a city, we had to cut expenses to be able to make the improvements," Snapp said. "We needed to draw the new businesses, draw the new residents and that’s what we have to look at now.”

Mayor Snapp said the city must keep working on expenses to help with any future projects.

He said residents must also be conscientious of what improvements may cost the city.

Snapp said money brought in from things like sales tax and city fees could help with improvements.

