Crews tackle next step to Harrisburg Road overpass

Highway crews are putting in endless hours to get the overpass on Harrisburg Road and Highway 1B back up and running.

Stewart Linz, staff heavy bridge engineer for the state of Arkansas said rain or shine, the first shift crew have been working on the overpass from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the night crew came out around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Today, Linz said they’re in the process of forming the cap.

Linz said the cap is the part of the bridge that supports the beams and slabs, so motorists can drive safely over the Harrisburg Road overpass.

However, Linz said they still have to go through a few tasks before they have the overpass back up and running.

“We’ll have to take cylinders to test if we have strength on it,” he said. “And once we got strength on it, we will lower the structure back onto the new cap, remove the temporary bent that you see behind us and move forward from there.”

Linz said they anticipate the five lanes to be opened as soon as possible.

“That’s depended on when we get concrete strength, and by the time it takes for us to get the loads back onto that cap,” he said. “To be completed with it, it’s going to be a long process to clean and paint; and take care of all the little small things with it.”

Brad Smithee, District 10 Engineer with ARDOT, said once they're able to get the cap in place, elastomeric bearing pads installed, and strength in concrete, they will be able to remove the temporary lifting structure onto the permanent cap.

After all of these tasks are completed, Smithee said they will reach an estimate on when Highway 1B will be fully opened.

