One injured in rollover accident on I-555

The Bay Fire Department and Arkansas State Police responded to an accident located on Bay-Exit 35 and Interstate I-555.

According to Arkansas State Trooper Class TFC, Dustin Morgan, the driver of the McLane, a company vehicle, lost control of the wheel and rolled over several times facing west.

The cause of the crash was reportedly related to a tire blowout.

Only one person was reported to be injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital by Medic One.

