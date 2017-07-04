One injured in rollover accident on I-555 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

One injured in rollover accident on I-555

BAY, AR (KAIT) -

The Bay Fire Department and Arkansas State Police responded to an accident located on Bay-Exit 35 and Interstate I-555.

According to Arkansas State Trooper Class TFC, Dustin Morgan, the driver of the McLane, a company vehicle, lost control of the wheel and rolled over several times facing west.

The cause of the crash was reportedly related to a tire blowout. 

Only one person was reported to be injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital by Medic One.

