Clay County towns celebrate Fourth of July

The residents in a pair of Clay County towns spent Tuesday celebrating America's birthday, with events and people saying the events are one of a kind.

The city of Corning hosted a celebration at Wynne Park, with music, food, bingo and other entertainment while the 90th annual Piggott picnic included games and carnival rides.

Two people who attended the Corning event said the event gives people an opportunity to meet and see family.

"We come out to see my granddaughters and my grandsons and have a great time at at the fourth of July picnic," Sandi Edington said.

"And to see my sister in the pageant," Baleigh Halcomb added.

The money raised at the Corning event helps the city's chamber of commerce with yearly expenses.

As for Piggott, many people traveled from out of state to visit the Clay County town. A woman from Missouri said she and her family are yearly visitors.

"We come up every year and just see the people that we know, and just enjoy ourselves," Martha Anderson said.

The money raised from the picnic goes toward the upkeep of the Memorial Gardens Cemetery, officials said.

Both events were scheduled to end Tuesday night with fireworks shows.

