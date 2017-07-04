Event honors fallen officer

Over 100 people participated in the Red, White and Blue Color Run to honor fallen Newport police officer Patrick Weatherford. All proceeds from the event will go to Weatherford's family. (Source: KAIT)

Nearly 100 people spent their Fourth of July helping to raise money for a fallen police officer's family.

East Arkansas Broadcasters hosted the Red, White and Blue Color Run Tuesday morning, with all proceeds from the event benefiting the family of fallen Newport police officer Patrick Weatherford.

The event at Joe Mack Campbell Park allowed runners at the starting line to be doused with powder in patriotic colors for a good cause.

"We're here to raise money for Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford, we decided to do this run to benefit his family. So, a lot of people have come out and we're ready to celebrate the Fourth of July," Brandon Baxter with EAB said.

