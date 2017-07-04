Man, woman found fatally shot at Pine Bluff apartment

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in Pine Bluff are investigating the deaths of two people in the Dollarway area.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said the man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds Monday at an apartment. Police say both were later pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner's office.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two people killed, nor have they announced any arrests in the case. Police said in a press release that the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

