Freedom Fest fireworks display still scheduled

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

In spite of the weather, the Freedom Fest fireworks display are still scheduled for Tuesday night.

The display will start at 9:30 p.m. at the Southside Softball Complex in Jonesboro.

