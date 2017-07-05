Police: 'Unwanted guest' accused of burning house

Police say a man who was not welcome at a Kennett home was arrest following a fire at the same residence.

The Kennett Police Department posted that on Monday just before 2 a.m. officers were called to the 300-block of White Oak Place in regards to an "unwanted guest."

When officers arrived the person was gone, but while checking the area they found a fire at the rear of the residence.

The fire department was called and four adults along with nine children were evacuated. Fire and police investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Deontae Dunn, 20, of Kennett was arrested during the investigation.

KPD stated Dunn is at the Dunklin County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges by the county prosecutor.

Investigators recommend Dunn face charges of first-degree arson, 13 counts of first-degree assault, and nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android