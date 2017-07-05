Man accused of Missouri road rage shooting; no injuries

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors in southeast Missouri's Perry County have charged a man with shooting at a motor home while the vehicles were traveling on Interstate 55.

The (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian reports that 28-year-old David Paul Ellis of Ste. Genevieve is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says no serious injuries resulted from the shooting about 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Court records allege that the motor home's driver told investigators her vehicle and a car passed each other several times when the car's driver fired twice through his car's back window. The bullets went through the motor home's windshield, pelting that driver with broken glass.

Online court records don't show whether Ellis has an attorney.

